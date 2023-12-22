Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $589,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $2,581,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $21.06 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

