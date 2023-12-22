Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $145.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $176.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

