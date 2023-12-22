Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,872 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

