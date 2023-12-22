Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

