Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

