QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QCOM stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

