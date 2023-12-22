Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Decreased by Zacks Research

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.6 %

RYN stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,060 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.