Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $141.78 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after acquiring an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.