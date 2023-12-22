Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $83.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.