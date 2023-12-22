Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Decreased by Analyst

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

