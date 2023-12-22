Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Decreased by Analyst

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNHI

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.