PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

