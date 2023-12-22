Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.86.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $37.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $236,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $236,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

