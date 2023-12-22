ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $20.87

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.87, but opened at $21.67. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 2,547,594 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

