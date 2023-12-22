PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

PPL stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

