PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PCH opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.20. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

