Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $264.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $235.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 39.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

