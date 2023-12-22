Piper Sandler Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $26.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

