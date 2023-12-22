Piper Sandler Increases Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $10.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of ENFN opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,000 shares of company stock worth $12,469,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 512,479 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

