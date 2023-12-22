Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.33. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 106,007 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$477.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.83 million during the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0600624 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 17,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

