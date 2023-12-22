Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

