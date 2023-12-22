Peter Large Sells 264 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Large sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $13,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,513.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.36 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

