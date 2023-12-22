PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.