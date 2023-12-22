Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $284.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $258.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day moving average of $261.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.