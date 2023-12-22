Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $310.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total value of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Penumbra by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,819,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,560,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $258.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

