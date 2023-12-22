Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $455.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $284.15 and a 12-month high of $462.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

