Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $200,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PH opened at $455.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.15 and a fifty-two week high of $462.17.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

