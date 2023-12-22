Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
