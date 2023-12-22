Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

About Park City Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.