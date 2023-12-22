Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $15.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 14.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

