Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.