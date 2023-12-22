PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,753,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
