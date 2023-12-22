Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,016,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

