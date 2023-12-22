OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 11,114 Shares

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $12,781.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,728 shares in the company, valued at $586,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OptiNose Stock Performance

Shares of OPTN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

About OptiNose

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 3,246,231 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $3,694,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OptiNose by 494.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,023,560 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,839,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 945,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 698,450 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

