Oppenheimer Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $295.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $253.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 28.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

