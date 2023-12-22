Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $44.09

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $46.95. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 208,586 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.97 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $22,503,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

