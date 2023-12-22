Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Buys £5,394.40 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Powles bought 9,808 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £5,394.40 ($6,822.31).

Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance

LON OAP3 opened at GBX 49.15 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,228.75 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.47. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

Octopus Apollo VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Octopus Apollo VCT’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.