Nvest Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $254.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

