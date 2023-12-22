Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -328.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Analysts expect that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after buying an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nuvei by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 824,991 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nuvei by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after purchasing an additional 309,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvei by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

