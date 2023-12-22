Northland Capmk Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Intel in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the chip maker will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

INTC opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

