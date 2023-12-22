Nomura Initiates Coverage on Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Nomura started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $14.85 on Monday. Qifu Technology has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

