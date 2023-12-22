Niobium Coin (NBC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $62.84 Million

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $62.84 million and $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

