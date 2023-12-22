NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.57.

NFI stock opened at C$13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. Research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.3286009 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

