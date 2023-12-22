New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of META opened at $354.09 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $356.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $909.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day moving average is $306.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

