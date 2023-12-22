Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.32.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

