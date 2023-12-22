Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at Cormark

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.79.

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$16.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.70. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.50. The company has a market cap of C$749.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

