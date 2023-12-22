National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$96.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$107.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.95.

TSE:NA opened at C$99.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.76. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7936508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

