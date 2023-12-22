National Bank Financial Comments on BCE Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.06.

TSE BCE opened at C$51.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. BCE has a 52 week low of C$49.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.49.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

