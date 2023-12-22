Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.38.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

