Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

