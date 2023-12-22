Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

